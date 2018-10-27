SPOKANE, Wash. — Election Day, Nov. 6 is just 11 days away. All week KREM has been fact checking the political ads clogging the airwaves right now. I-1631 is the initiative that would impose a fee on large emitters of carbon.

First, an ad from the group opposing the initiative, “No on 1631”.

"I-1631's energy tax..."

Right away there's something to correct, 1631 technically proposes a fee, not a tax.

So, what’s the difference? With a tax, the money can be spent by the government on whatever it wants. With a fee, the money has to go to specific causes, in this case, improving environmental health.

"Would increase consumer prices for gasoline, electricity, natural gas, and heating fuel," the ad says.

It's likely this is true, though not because the fee is imposed on consumers. The fee is imposed on companies, who can and probably will decide to pass the cost along to consumers.

"Costing families more than 400 dollars in the first year."

That number comes from a study from a private consulting group.Now with studies like these viewers have to be cautious.

They're trying to predict huge economic outcomes based on one initiative. There are just so many variables it's impossible to say how accurate this will be. Also, the study was paid for by the "No" campaign.

"Increasing automatically every year with no cap."

Again, the impact on consumers is hard to predict accurately.But it is true the fee increases every year.

The measure says the fees will stop rising after the state reaches certain emissions goals. One, obviously pretty lofty, and two, even at that point, the fees can still adjust with inflation.

"But 1631 exempts many of Washington's largest polluters."

In the ad it refers to this coal plant in Centralia as exempt, and that's true. But, that's because the plant is scheduled to shut down in a few years, and the writers of the initiative were worried imposing the fee on the plant could slow down that closing process.

The "No" campaign sent KREM this list of emitters they point out are exempt. The "Yes" campaign told KREM their reasoning. They argue that most of those emitters are creating pollution from wood, and that wood is considered actually carbon-neutral because of all the carbon trees remove during their lifetimes.

"Consumers would pay billions for no significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions."

The initiative does set specific emissions goals and it creates a review process to make sure those goals are met. But, the “No” campaign argues that process doesn't carry a lot of weight, and can't result in the fee being repealed.

On to the other side.

"Seen these false ads?"

It's too much of a blanket statement to call the ads false.

"Five out-of-state oil companies are spending 21 million to pay for them."

This is true, although there are actually more than five oil companies donating. There are also some farm groups that have donated much smaller amounts.

And all told the campaign has raised $28 million now. It's also worth mentioning the “Yes” campaign has raised $15 million of its own, including a million each from Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates.

"Here's what they don't say. Big oil wants you to keep paying for asthma and heart disease. "

It's a broad statement, it's not supported by any specific evidence, and it purports to know what the opposition’s intents are.

"1631 makes them pay when they pollute. It's a sensible plan to improve our health and help create 40,000 new jobs."

The 40,000 number comes from a study done by the University of Massachusetts.

In ambitious studies like that, you can't say whether they're true or not, because they're predictions of the future.

