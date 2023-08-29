Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies

BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners.
Vallivue School District (Canyon County)
- Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)
Yes: 55.9%
No: 44.1%
- Purpose: District-wide enhancement programs, transportation, classroom curriculum, salaries and benefits, technology devices and support
- Amount: $7 million per year for two years, for a total of $14 million.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $76 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy places and existing levy that expires on June 24, 2024, and that currently costs $49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Therefore, if the levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to increase the tax by $27 per $100,000 pf taxable assessed value.
Valley School District (Jerome County)
- Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)
Yes: 60.66%
No: 39.34%
- Purpose: Salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, non-reimbursable student travel expenses
- Amount: $300,000 per years for two years, for a total of $600,000.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.
Shoshone School District (Lincoln and Jerome counties)
- Special General Obligation Bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass)
Yes: 56.15%
No: 43.85%
- Purpose:
- Financing the costs of acquiring and constructing a new entrance, administrative office and extension to the elementary school
- Renovating and remodeling the high school, including modifications to the entrance, acquiring and constructing office additions and security enhancements
- Acquiring and constructing a new multipurpose facility
- Renovating other existing school facilities, and costs and related expenses
- Amount: Up to $8.2 million over 20 years.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $127.86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.
Castleford School District (Owyhee and Twin Falls counties)
- Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)
Yes: 75.63%
No: 24.37%
- Purpose:
- Repairs, replacement, maintenance of facilities
- Salaries and benefits (coaches, teachers, support staff)
- Curriculum
- Extra-Curricular Services (field trips, athletic bussing)
- Classroom supplies and materials
- Amount: $350,000 per year for two years, for a total of $700,000.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.
