After sporadic early issues, metro Atlanta voting appears be going smoothly | Live Election Day updates

From reports in the field to analysis as news breaks, we'll be keeping you covered for every angle today.

ATLANTA — In a year that has often felt more like a lifetime, the election of a lifetime is finally upon us.

After an unprecedented wave of early voting across the country, people will now head to the polls on Election Day to complete America's voting marathon.

If you've still held onto your absentee ballot to this point, you will have to physically place it in a drop box - it's much too late to mail it in now, with the state not accepting any ballots received after polls close at 7 p.m. If you're physically in line to vote before 7 p.m., though, you'll be able to vote no matter what. If you need to, you can also cancel your absentee ballot and vote in person today.

As polls opened at 7 a.m., Atlanta seemed for the most part to be avoiding the long lines and issues that have recently plagued voting days around the area.

It has not been entirely issue-free, however, with Spalding County - a district 45 minutes to the south of the city that President Trump carried with more than 60% of the vote in 2016 - seeing issues at all 18 of its precincts over a problem with the devices used to check voters in. 11Alive's Rebecca Lindstrom reported around 9 a.m. that some machines were coming back online at at least one precinct.

Further issues with machines were reported at a small handful of Fulton County voting locations, with officials later saying they had been resolved.

Keep in mind that with mail-in ballots more prevalent than ever before, many states may experience slower counts. Experts have cautioned that it may not be, or even likely will not be, tonight that we conclusively learn who has won.

From reports in the field to analysis as news breaks to results as they come in later tonight, we'll be keeping you covered from every angle today.

LIVE UPDATES

Noon | With things mostly chugging along around the metro, we'll be looking at the early evening for any further issues, possibly with people getting off work around 5 p.m. and hitting the polls in waves before they close at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, we're looking to hear from you! If you click over onto this tweet, let us know why voting this year was important to you:

Millions of Georgians have already voted. 11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks and we want to know WHY you decided to vote.



Reply to this thread with words or send us a video that we'll use in our coverage throughout the day. #Election2020 #gapol pic.twitter.com/mNS0K1jbgn — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) November 3, 2020

11:30 a.m. | If you do run into issues today, both Democrats and Republicans have set up voter protection hotlines in Georgia. The Democrats' number is 1-888-730-5816 and the Republicans' number is 470-410-8793.

11:20 a.m. | 11Alive photojournalist David Brooks spoke to some of the voters who were waiting earlier in Spalding County, which had an issue with the poll pads used to check voters in and forced a number of paper ballots to be used.

One woman said "a lot of people" had simply left the lines. Aerial video over county voting sites in the last roughly hour have showed lines have basically disappeared, and reports on the ground indicated the issues were resolved. We'll have to see how many people do go back to finish voting.

"Hopefully they come back and everybody gets their vote in, but right now there is a lot of people who left within 30 minutes after they said the machines were down," the woman said.

11:05 a.m. | Smooth sailing in Fulton County:

I'll be covering #ElectionDay in @FultonInfo County. Right now the county is reporting no wait times at polling locations longer than 30 minutes. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/ot10eV9xqm — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) November 3, 2020

11:00 a.m. | Despite some scattered reports of machine issues earlier in Fulton County, which officials say were resolved, and a widespread failure in Spalding County which largely appears to have been resolved, voting mostly appears to be going smoothly around Atlanta.

Gwinnett County, which has seen just a few hundred votes at a couple larger locations, is an example of how a huge wave of early voting around the metro area circumvented any potential bottleneck today.

Kanoheda Elementary reporting nearly double the voters of Gwinnett Co fairgrounds as of 10am #11Alive #ElectionDay https://t.co/v4jEn6tJow pic.twitter.com/4QYR9Z3ZtE — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 3, 2020

10:45 a.m. | We're seeing this question a bit, and what we know is in June a number of provisional ballots that were cast when machines weren't working were cast as "emergency" ballots, which were counted automatically.

Normally, a provisional ballot is issued if you're at the wrong voting site or don't have your ID, for example, and then you have a couple days to go to the county elections office and get the issue sorted out to make sure your vote is counted.

What happens if you’re asked to fill out a provisional ballot today? We’ve seen this happen at 19 locations so far. During the chaotic June primary, they were automatically counted. Reaching out to @GaSecofState to confirm if that’s the case today #gapol https://t.co/RVOtJ8G9Tx — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) November 3, 2020

10:25 a.m. | Cherokee County says things are "operating smoothly," but reported a 15-minute delay in opening the precinct at Canton City Hall. The county says it will seek a court order to extend the closing time at that location by 15 minutes.

10:20 a.m. | Barron described the technical issues that have affected a few sites in Fulton County as "either something having to do with a scanner or with poll pads."

"When you have technology in the field, in this case iPads, printers, touch screens, scanners, you have the possibility of inoperability with that much technology in the field - four components, whereas with our previous voting system it was one component," he said.

10:15 a.m. | Addressing delays yesterday in some delivery of voting equipment, Fulton Elections Director Rick Barron said most of it was finished being delivered this morning, while some did arrive just after polls open at 7 a.m. He said poll workers followed their training and used backup procedures to get sites open on time.

10:10 a.m. | Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron says things have "gone smoothly," with all locations opening on time, noting a "few technical issues at a handful of locations."

10:00 a.m. | Fulton County officials are providing an update on how voting is going today, including addressing a couple minor issues that have been reported, with a news conference.

9:30 a.m. | 11Alive's Jerry Carnes reports that Fulton County officials have told him about an issue with machines at Morris Brandon Elementary School in Buckhead.

The official, Regina Waller, said that voters were using provisional ballots as technicians were "on site addressing the issue right now."

9:15 a.m. | 11Alive's Rebecca Lindstrom is in Griffin, the county seat of Spalding County, and reports that the nine machines at First Presbyterian Church came online shortly after more paper ballots arrived.

The line at First Presbyterian Church in Griffin After poll workers realized the machines were not working. Provisional ballots had to be delivered. But shortly after nine machines are working again! @11Alive pic.twitter.com/XnUN21Ietc — Rebecca Lindstrom (@LindstromNews) November 3, 2020

9:05 a.m. | Fulton County says it is "aware of minor issues" that have been reported sporadically, and that they will be addressed during a 10 a.m. press conference with Elections Director Rick Barron.

9:00 a.m. | Cobb County is reporting "short or no lines" after an initial rush as polls opened.

ELECTION DAY 2020

Most of the 145 Cobb precincts report short or no lines after a flurry of activity at 7 a.m.

Polls are open across the county until 7 p.m.

So far only minor issues have been reported that has not significantly impacted the lines. pic.twitter.com/qaaakT4KFY — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) November 3, 2020

8:55 a.m. | Fulton County said it had followed up with a poll manager to resolve an issue reported by Atlanta Councilman Dustin Hillis at Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, which is on the edges of Buckhead.

Good morning. Thank you for reporting. We have followed up with the poll manager to resolve this. — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) November 3, 2020

8:30 a.m. | Spalding County, whose voting process has been seriously impacted this morning due to an issue with the devices used to check voters in, is a solidly red district that President Trump won with more than 15,000 votes (about 60%) in 2016.

8:25 a.m. | If you're having trouble in Spalding County, or experiencing issues anywhere else, drop us a line:

Run into voting problems? Got voting questions? Let us know!



WhereATLSpeaks@11Alive.com

404-885-7600https://t.co/dL5NJYWJOz pic.twitter.com/LkxZkd43bd — Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) November 3, 2020

8:10 a.m. | Spalding County Elections Director Marcia Ridley reports a problem was caught this morning with the county's poll pads, which are used to check voters in at its 18 voting precincts.

She described the problem as "specific to Spalding County" and said people at the polls are currently using provisional ballots to vote.

"A tech is going to each precinct location to reset poll pads," Ridley said.

7:55 a.m. | You might have seen Park Tavern on national news broadcasts back in June, when it was one of the most-congested voting locations for the primaries. Again, what we're seeing around Atlanta when it comes to lines, so far, is nothing like June.

7:50 a.m. | We'll see how things develop all around Atlanta as the day progresses, but early indications seem to be that we're not going to run into some of the issues with lines that have recently plagued the area on voting day. Here's a shot from 11Alive photojournalist at DeKalb County polling location Rockbridge Elementary School with... no line at all.

7:35 a.m. | If you missed it during Morning Rush, here's 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell's interview with Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff. The 33-year-old is up against Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue in what polling has indicated is a close race, one of two Georgia Senate races on the ballot today.

(Perdue was also invited to appear on Morning Rush, but declined.)

7:25 a.m. | Interesting fact here - with just 250,000 votes today, we'll surpass Georgia's record for ballots cast in a presidential election. We've seen incredible enthusiasm for early voting this year, as it nearly surpassed the entire 2016 total, in what's expected to be a highly competitive race in the Peach State.

In Georgia, only 250,000 votes cast on #ElectionDay are needed to break the record for the total number of votes cast in a presidential election. #11Alive — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) November 2, 2020

7:10 a.m. | Jerry Carnes on hand for the first voters entering southeast Atlanta's Louise Watley Library.

The polls are open!! There were about two dozen in line when the Louise Watley Library opened at 7am. #morningRushATL pic.twitter.com/rHtRntyD8w — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) November 3, 2020

7:05 a.m. | We'll be monitoring conditions out there as people begin to vote around Atlanta. Remember, if you're experiencing issues at your polling place or see long lines forming please email us at news@11alive.com or tweet us at @11AliveNews.

7:00 a.m. | It's official, polls are open!

6:55 a.m. | Liza Lucas reports about a dozen people at the Five Forks Library in Gwinnett County ahead of polls opening:

Our first voters! About a dozen people in line at Five Forks Library in Gwinnett with 5 minutes until polls open! #ElectionDay2020 #11Alive 🗳 https://t.co/ahh8LSrdKb pic.twitter.com/yQmWpwYnJl — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 3, 2020

6:50 A.M. | Maura Sirianni reports a line of about 30 people at one Cobb County location with polls set to open shortly:

The polls open in 15 minutes! The line here at Cobb County PS1A (Ford Center) in Powder Springs is about 30 people deep @11AliveNews #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/v3jLet1FNZ — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) November 3, 2020

6:25 a.m. | Something to know: If you requested but never received an absentee ballot, or you've simply changed your mind about wanting to vote with an absentee ballot, you can cancel it and vote in person today:

Important reminder if you changed your mind about voting absentee! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #11Alive #GAvotes https://t.co/fv8evNgg7W — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 3, 2020

6:10 am. | One good piece of news, at least from the looks of where our reporters are stationed, is that thanks to the huge wave of early voting, we're not seeing the issue yet with long lines forming before and as polls open. If you're seeing long lines though email us at news@11alive.com or tweet us at @11AliveNews.

5:45 a.m. | With Georgia's recent history of issues with long lines and other voting day mishaps, some people are already lining up to make sure they get in and out today. Maura Sirianni spoke to one voter in Cobb County at a Powder Springs location, Jerry Dubre, who said: “I don’t want to go through that again, I mean, it took almost six hours for me to vote here last time so I got here early and I got my chairs and my blanket, I’m going to wait it out and get it done.”

After waiting almost 6 hours to vote in Georgia’s June Primary, the first voters are already in line at the George E. Ford Center in Powder Springs



“I don’t want to go through that again,” Jerry Dubre tells me @11AliveNews #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/nWGDTQk7Dp — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) November 3, 2020

Jerry Carnes also spotted a voter waiting outside southeast Atlanta's Louise Whatley Library.

We’ve got a voter waiting outside the Louise Whatley Library in SE Atlanta!! Poll workers here preparing for 7am open. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/Zcz1SzkmR0 — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) November 3, 2020

5:40 a.m. | Jerry Carnes spoke to Fulton County officials ahead of Election Day, who explained why it's especially important to check your voting site after nearly 100 new polling locations were added by the county.

5:20 a.m. | Welcome to Election Day! As you can imagine, not much going on yet. What you want to know is that polls open at 7 a.m. Here's how you can find your polling location or a drop box for your absentee ballot around metro Atlanta.

Also check out our voter resource page for any additional information you may need this morning!