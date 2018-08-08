There were only two candidates in the primary race, meaning they will both advance to November's general election.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is seeking his fourth term and took a large lead over his competitor Tuesday night with 87 percent of the votes -- roughly 60,700.

His challenger calls himself Dumpozzie Dot Com. His real name is Scott Maclay and he has some experience on the Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce Board and in real estate, according to the voter's guide.

Maclay managed to pull 13 percent of the votes, nearly 8,900 votes.

Maclay was involved in a complicated defamation lawsuit involving a deputy, a state representative and a murder investigation in 2017.

After a high profile crash involving a teenage boy and a deputy's cruiser in 2015, Maclay proposed that he would pelt deputies with volleyballs if he deemed they were speeding down the Sprague corridor without using their emergency lights.

