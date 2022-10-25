Candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction debate for final time before election

Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert debated over topics such as school choice, teacher retention, addressing students' mental health and more.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB hosted the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tuesday for their final debate before election night on Nov. 8.

Republican nominee Debbie Critchfield faced off against Democrat Terry Gilbert live on KTVB Channel 7.

Tuesday's debate topics ranged from school choice, teacher retention, addressing students' mental health and Critical Race Theory.

When asked what the biggest challenge facing Idaho schools is, Gilbert said school vouchers.

"The parents should not ask the state to provide money for a religious school, should not ask the state to provide money for their own school," Gilbert said. "There is a reason we are a public school system."

Gilbert claimed Critchfield supports school vouchers - an allegation she denied.

“I have not gone on record saying that I support vouchers. I have consistently gone on record saying that I support school choice," Critchfield said. "I think one of the biggest efforts that we can have in Idaho is to recognize that Idaho is a school choice state already."

Both candidates know many Idaho educators are leaving the profession or teaching in other, higher-paying states. And they agree - the answer to fixing the staffing shortage - goes beyond increasing salaries.

“Pay is not a long-term motivator," Critchfield said. "I think when we look at the teacher shortage, we got to consider the overall value and respect of the profession."

Gilbert answered similarly.

"It’s a matter of respect," Gilbert said. "How are they treated by the legislature [and] by the general public.”

