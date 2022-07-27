New ballot boxes in Spokane open ahead of Washington primaries

Two new locations are opening up in Spokane as the primary gets closer and closer.

SPOKANE, Wash — The polls are open through Aug. for the Washington primaries and ballot boxes have opened up all over Spokane County in order to prepare for the votes coming through. However, due to construction ongoing in the South Hill and Indian Trail libraries, the two ballot box locations will be closed in the upcoming primaries.

To make up for it, two new locations have opened up. Ballot boxes have been opened in the Hillyard Library and Liberty Park Library for ease of access.

A complete list of ballot box locations are below or on the Spokane County Elections website:



Spokane

Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E Main Ave, Spokane Valley

CenterPlace Event Center, 2426 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley

Cheney

Cheney Library, 610 First St, Cheney

Deer Park

Deer Park Library, 208 S Forest Ave, Deer Park

Airway Heights

Airway Heights Library, 1213 S Lundstrom St, Airway Heights

Fairfield

Fairfield Library, 305 E Main St, Fairfield

Waverly

Waverly Town Hall, 225 N Commercial St, Waverly

Liberty Lake

Liberty Lake Library, 23123 E Mission Ave, Liberty Lake

Otis Orchards

Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards

Rockford

Rockford Town Hall, 20 W Emma St, Rockford

Medical Lake

Medical Lake Library, 321 E Herb St, Medical Lake

Election certification will take place August 16. For more information on this year’s candidates, visit our KREM 2 Voter's Guide for a complete list of all the candidates running this year.

