New ballot boxes in Spokane open ahead of Washington primaries

SPOKANE, Wash — The polls are open through Aug. for the Washington primaries and ballot boxes have opened up all over Spokane County in order to prepare for the votes coming through. However, due to construction ongoing in the South Hill and Indian Trail libraries, the two ballot box locations will be closed in the upcoming primaries.
To make up for it, two new locations have opened up. Ballot boxes have been opened in the Hillyard Library and Liberty Park Library for ease of access.
A complete list of ballot box locations are below or on the Spokane County Elections website:
Spokane
- Elections Office, 1033 W Gardner Ave, Spokane
- Argonne Library, 4322 N Argonne Rd, Spokane
- Central Library, 906 W Main Ave, Spokane
- Hillyard Library, 4110 N Cook St, Spokane
- Liberty Park Library, 402 S Pittsburg St, Spokane
- Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S Regal St, Spokane
- North Spokane Library, 44 E Hawthorne Rd, Spokane
- Shadle Park Library, 2111 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
- Spokane County Courthouse, 1116 W Broadway Ave, Spokane
- Spokane Transit Authority (STA) Plaza, 701 W Riverside Ave, Spokane
- The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave, Spokane
Spokane Valley
- Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E Main Ave, Spokane Valley
- CenterPlace Event Center, 2426 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley
Cheney
- Cheney Library, 610 First St, Cheney
Deer Park
- Deer Park Library, 208 S Forest Ave, Deer Park
Airway Heights
- Airway Heights Library, 1213 S Lundstrom St, Airway Heights
Fairfield
- Fairfield Library, 305 E Main St, Fairfield
Waverly
- Waverly Town Hall, 225 N Commercial St, Waverly
Liberty Lake
- Liberty Lake Library, 23123 E Mission Ave, Liberty Lake
Otis Orchards
- Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards
Rockford
- Rockford Town Hall, 20 W Emma St, Rockford
Medical Lake
- Medical Lake Library, 321 E Herb St, Medical Lake
Election certification will take place August 16. For more information on this year’s candidates, visit our KREM 2 Voter's Guide for a complete list of all the candidates running this year.
