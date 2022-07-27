x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

New ballot boxes in Spokane open ahead of Washington primaries

Two new locations are opening up in Spokane as the primary gets closer and closer.
Credit: z_wei
(Credit: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash — The polls are open through Aug. for the Washington primaries and ballot boxes have opened up all over Spokane County in order to prepare for the votes coming through. However, due to construction ongoing in the South Hill and Indian Trail libraries, the two ballot box locations will be closed in the upcoming primaries. 

To make up for it, two new locations have opened up. Ballot boxes have been opened in the Hillyard Library and Liberty Park Library for ease of access. 

A complete list of ballot box locations are below or on the Spokane County Elections website:

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Cheney

Deer Park

Airway Heights

Fairfield

Waverly

Liberty Lake

Otis Orchards

Rockford

Medical Lake

Election certification will take place August 16. For more information on this year’s candidates, visit our KREM 2 Voter's Guide for a complete list of all the candidates running this year.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Spokane County Prosecutor candidates sit down for 'The Tea with Amanda Roley'