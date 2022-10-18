AP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders projected as next Governor of Arkansas

While none of the candidates has held elected office, Sanders was reported leading the polls in the already heavily red state due to her household name.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday's midterm election gave Arkansas voters a chance to elect the next governor of Arkansas, choosing between Jones, Sanders, and Libertarian candidate, Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.

No matter the winner, the state would have made history—whether it elects its first Black governor or first woman governor.

The Associated Press has projected Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the Governor-elect of Arkansas.

Current Governor Asa Hutchinson faces his term limits, with whispers of a possible presidential run.

While none of the candidates has held elected office, Sanders was reported leading the polls in the already heavily red state due to her household name, cemented by being former President Trump's press secretary and the daughter of a former Arkansas governor.

Meanwhile, as a Pine Bluff native, scientist and preacher, Jones rivaled Sanders in nearly every facet, including the transparent long list of campaign promises found on his website, from preschool for all to protecting voting rights— similar information on Sanders's website can be found in the news releases of campaign ads.

Harrington Jr. had a list of solutions on his website ranging from ending the death penalty to legalizing marijuana.

Who is Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

Sanders recently released a plan for a "safer, stronger Arkansas" that she claims will tackle violent crime in the state. Her proposal includes being against defunding police departments, in fact she says as governor, she would invest funding into "training and additional resources, including overtime" for law enforcement officers.

Sanders' plan also includes increasing prison capacity in order to retain violent offenders and ease the backlog in county jails.

"If an inmate is out on parole and commits another crime, the criminal must go back and serve the remainder of the original sentence to be run consecutive to the new sentence," Sanders' says of legislation she will move to enact if she is elected.

Other legislation she says would combat crime in the state is increasing mental health programs for inmates in prison along with transitioning "from a criminal-centric focus to a victim-centric focus," and enacting a "victim's bill of rights" to ensure those who have been victimized have basic protections under the law.

Sanders announced a plan centering on education in the state called LEARNS (Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking, and School Safety) on Oct. 18. "We must educate kids, not indoctrinate them with the left’s agenda, and prepare students for the workforce, not government dependency," Sanders said in a tweet.

As the biggest name on the ballot this year in Arkansas, Sarah Sanders is the first woman elected governor of the solidly Republican state.

Sanders is the highest profile former Trump administration elected to office.

