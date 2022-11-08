Which counties voted for Murray, Smiley in Senate race? Check this map

Track election results by county in the U.S. Senate, secretary of state and congressional district races in Washington.

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

On the map below, select a race from the dropdown to see election results for U.S. Senate, secretary of state and Washington's 10 congressional districts. Click individual counties on the map to see a breakdown of the results by county.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Patty Murray faces off against Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, who was appointed last year, is hoping to hang onto the job from challenger Julie Anderson, which is the current Pierce County auditor.

Some of the biggest congressional district races include District 8, where Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces a tough race against GOP challenger Matt Larkin and District 3, which is an open seat after Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler didn't make it out of the primary.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.