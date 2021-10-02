2021 Washington February Special Election results: Voters decide on school levies

Most school districts in Spokane County have at least one levy on the ballot for the 2021 special election.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Voters in 27 of Washington's 39 counties are weighing in on levies in the 2021 February Special Election. This includes multiple counties in Eastern Washington.

Most levies in Eastern Washington are being proposed by school districts, often to replace expiring levies. That means the tax is not new, instead it replaces an expiring tax on homeowners' property tax bills, although usually at a slightly different rate. Renters don't pay for levies.

Local school levies make up for a gap in state funding to pay for some staff, as well as extra programming like sports, arts and AP classes. Levies do not fund new building projects (that's what school bonds are for).

Unless otherwise noted, the levies will be voted on in a yes/no manner. Results are expected after polls close at 8 p.m. Tap here for the latest results



Below is a list of all of the local races KREM is tracking in the 2021 February Special Election from Spokane, Grant and Lincoln counties.

The following Eastern Washington counties aren't participating in the special election:

Asotin

Columbia

Ferry

Garfield

Okanogan

Spokane School District 81 (Spokane Public Schools) Proposition No. 1

Central Valley School District Position No. 1

Cheney School District Proposition No. 1

Cheney School District Proposition No. 2

Deer Park School District Proposition No. 1

Freeman School District Proposition No. 1

Freeman School District Proposition No. 2

Great Northern School District Proposition No. 1

Liberty School District Proposition No. 1

Liberty School District Proposition No. 2

Mead School District Proposition No. 1

Medical Lake School District Proposition No. 1

Nine Mile Falls School District Proposition No. 1

Orchard Prairie School District Proposition No. 1

Reardan - Edwall School District Proposition No. 1

Riverside School District Proposition No. 1

West Valley School District Proposition No. 1

West Valley School District Proposition No. 2

Ephrata School District Proposition No. 1

Wahluke School District Proposition No. 1

Odessa School District Proposition No. 1

Odessa School District Proposition No. 2

Reardan - Edwall School District Proposition No. 1

Sprague School District Proposition No. 1

Lamont School District Proposition No. 1

Sprague School District Proposition No. 1

Odessa School District Proposition No. 1

Odessa School District Proposition No. 2

Deer Park School District Proposition No. 1

Riverside School District Proposition No. 1

Nine Mile Falls School District Proposition No. 1

Deer Park School District Proposition No. 1

Mary Walker School District Proposition No. 1

Lamont School District School District Proposition No. 1

Colton School District School District Proposition No. 1

Cheney School District Proposition No. 1