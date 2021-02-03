x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Elections

2021 Idaho school levy special elections: What to know for March vote

Many counties across Idaho are holding votes for school levies in March. This is how much tax bills could change and what the levies would fund.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho is holding its 2021 March Special Elections on March 9 for school levies across the state, a month after similar elections in Washington.

Many counties are sending out ballots for school levies, with some crossing into multiple counties. The levies are all based on a certain amount of tax per $100,000 in assessed taxable value.

The deadline to request absentee ballots in Idaho was on Feb. 26. In-person voting will take place in Idaho on March 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on how to vote in-person in your county, or what to do if your absentee ballot is lost or damaged, visit your local county clerk's website or the Idaho Votes website.

The following is a list of races on ballot in North Idaho. 

Editor's Note: Voting information for Boundary and Shoshone Counties couldn't be located online.

Bonner County

Lakeland Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to help finance district maintenance and operations, of $222 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

West Bonner Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the West Bonner County School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $146.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Kootenai County

Coeur d’Alene School District Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $145.54 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Lakeland Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to help finance district maintenance and operations, of $222 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Post Falls School District Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Post Falls School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $102.18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Kootenai Joint School District 274 Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy

  • If approved, the Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $96.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Benewah County

Kootenai Joint School District 274 Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy

  • If approved, the Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $96.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Latah County

Genesee Joint School District Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Genesee Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district maintenance and operations, to the amount of $447.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Kendrick Joint School District Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Kendrick Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Potlatch School District Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Potlatch School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of  $533.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Troy School District Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy

  • If approved, the Troy School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $546.00 per $100,000 taxable assessed value, for one year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Clearwater County

Kendrick Joint School District Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Kendrick Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Lewis County

Highland Joint School District No. 305 Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Idaho County

Highland Joint School District No. 305 Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Nez Perce County

Highland Joint School District No. 305 Supplemental Levy

  • If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
    • In favor
    • Against

Related Articles