2021 Idaho school levy special elections: What to know for March vote

Many counties across Idaho are holding votes for school levies in March. This is how much tax bills could change and what the levies would fund.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho is holding its 2021 March Special Elections on March 9 for school levies across the state, a month after similar elections in Washington.

Many counties are sending out ballots for school levies, with some crossing into multiple counties. The levies are all based on a certain amount of tax per $100,000 in assessed taxable value.

The deadline to request absentee ballots in Idaho was on Feb. 26. In-person voting will take place in Idaho on March 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on how to vote in-person in your county, or what to do if your absentee ballot is lost or damaged, visit your local county clerk's website or the Idaho Votes website.

The following is a list of races on ballot in North Idaho.

Editor's Note: Voting information for Boundary and Shoshone Counties couldn't be located online.

Bonner County

If approved, the Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to help finance district maintenance and operations, of $222 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year. In favor Against



If approved, the West Bonner County School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $146.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. In favor Against



Kootenai County

If approved, the Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $145.54 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year. In favor Against



If approved, the Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to help finance district maintenance and operations, of $222 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year. In favor Against



If approved, the Post Falls School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $102.18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. In favor Against



If approved, the Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $96.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. In favor Against



Benewah County

If approved, the Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $96.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. In favor Against



Genesee Joint School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Genesee Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district maintenance and operations, to the amount of $447.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year. In favor Against



Kendrick Joint School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Kendrick Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. In favor Against



Potlatch School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Potlatch School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $533.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year. In favor Against



Troy School District Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy

If approved, the Troy School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $546.00 per $100,000 taxable assessed value, for one year. In favor Against



Clearwater County

If approved, the Kendrick Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. In favor Against



Lewis County

If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year. In favor Against



Idaho County

If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year. In favor Against



Nez Perce County