2021 Idaho school levy special elections: What to know for March vote

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho is holding its 2021 March Special Elections on March 9 for school levies across the state, a month after similar elections in Washington.
Many counties are sending out ballots for school levies, with some crossing into multiple counties. The levies are all based on a certain amount of tax per $100,000 in assessed taxable value.
The deadline to request absentee ballots in Idaho was on Feb. 26. In-person voting will take place in Idaho on March 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on how to vote in-person in your county, or what to do if your absentee ballot is lost or damaged, visit your local county clerk's website or the Idaho Votes website.
The following is a list of races on ballot in North Idaho.
Editor's Note: Voting information for Boundary and Shoshone Counties couldn't be located online.
Bonner County
- If approved, the Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to help finance district maintenance and operations, of $222 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
- If approved, the West Bonner County School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $146.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
Kootenai County
- If approved, the Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $145.54 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
- If approved, the Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to help finance district maintenance and operations, of $222 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
- If approved, the Post Falls School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $102.18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
- If approved, the Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $96.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
Benewah County
- If approved, the Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $96.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
Genesee Joint School District Supplemental Levy
- If approved, the Genesee Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district maintenance and operations, to the amount of $447.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
- In favor
- Against
Kendrick Joint School District Supplemental Levy
- If approved, the Kendrick Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
Potlatch School District Supplemental Levy
- If approved, the Potlatch School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $533.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
- In favor
- Against
Troy School District Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy
- If approved, the Troy School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $546.00 per $100,000 taxable assessed value, for one year.
- In favor
- Against
Clearwater County
- If approved, the Kendrick Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
- In favor
- Against
Lewis County
- If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
- In favor
- Against
Idaho County
- If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
- In favor
- Against
Nez Perce County
- If approved, the Highland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.
- In favor
- Against