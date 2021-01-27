2021 School levy special elections: What to know for February vote

27 Washington counties are voting on school levies in February. This is how much tax bills could change and what the levies support.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Voters in 27 of Washington's 39 counties will weigh in on levies in the 2021 February Special Election. This includes multiple counties in Eastern Washington.

Most levies in Eastern Washington are being proposed by school districts, often to replace expiring levies. That means the tax is not new, instead it replaces an expiring tax on homeowners' property tax bills, although usually at a slightly different rate. Renters don't pay for levies.

One school proposition on the ballot deals with changing the makeup of the Rosalia School District directors' districts.

Local levies make up for a gap in state funding to pay for some staff, as well as extra programming like sports, arts and AP classes. Levies do not fund new building projects (that's what school bonds are for).

Unless otherwise noted, the levies will be voted on in a yes/no manner.

Three counties in Eastern Washington — Pend Oreille, Stevens and Whitman — are participating in the special election but have not posted information on their county websites as of Jan. 26.

Since these propositions deal with different school, city or county districts, voters will not see all of the propositions listed below on their ballot, just the ones that impact their specific district and property tax bill.

The following Eastern Washington counties aren't participating in the special election:

Asotin

Columbia

Ferry

Garfield

Okanogan

Ballots were sent out on Jan. 22, and ballots must be postmarked or dropped at a ballot drop box by Feb. 9, which is Election Day. The last day for online or mailed voter registrations or updates to be received is Feb. 1. The United States Postal Service recommends mailing ballots back by Feb. 2, one week before Election Day.

Idaho is also hosting a special election in March.

The following are the propositions on the ballots in different counties in Eastern Washington.

Replacement of the expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy that funds educational programs and operational expenses not covered by the state, such as special education, nurses, advanced courses and other areas.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022: $2.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2023: $2.45 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2024: $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

City of Airway Heights Proposition No. 1

This proposition would modify how the Chair of the Airway Heights City Council, which is also the ceremonial Mayor, is elected. If approved, the Chair would be elected every two years by the city council at the new council's first meeting.

Central Valley School District Position No. 1

Replacement of Expiring School Programs and Operations Levy: This levy would replace and expiring levy to support school programs and operations expenses not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022-2024 (yearly): $2.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Cheney School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace an existing levy funding educational programs not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022-2024 (yearly): $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Cheney School District Proposition No. 2

Replacement Capital Levy for Technology, Safety, Security, and Infrastructure Improvements: This levy would replace an expiring levy to fund infrastructure, safety, security and technology improvements, including security cameras, upgrading bleachers, HVAC and tennis courts, among other things.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Deer Park School District Proposition No. 1

Educational Programs and Operations Replacement Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy funding operations and educational programs expenses not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Freeman School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operational Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy funding educational programs and operations expenses not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Freeman School District Proposition No. 2

Replacement Capital Levy for Safety, Security, Technology and Infrastructure Improvements: This levy would replace and expiring levy funding infrastructure, safety, security and technology improvements, such as security cameras, computers and upgrading HVAC systems.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Great Northern School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy to support educational programs and operational expenses not funded by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Liberty School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace and expiring levy funding educational programs and operational expenses not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022: $1.79 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2023: $1.75 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2024: $1.71 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Liberty School District Proposition No. 2

Replacement Capital Levy for Technology, Safety and Security Improvements: This levy would replace and expiring levy to fund safety, security and technology improvements within the district, including security cameras and entry controls, and technology to improve learning.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022: $0.21 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2023: $0.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2024: $0.18 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Mead School District Proposition No. 1

Renewal Enrichment and Operations Levy: This levy would provide funds for educational programs and operational expenses not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $2.00 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Medical Lake School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operational Levy: This levy would replace and expiring levy to provide funds for operational expenses and funding programs not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Nine Mile Falls School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy to provide funding for educational programs and operational expenses not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Orchard Prairie School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy to support operational expenses and educational programs not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2023 (yearly): $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Reardan - Edwall School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy that provides funding for operational expenses and educational programs not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $2.00 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Riverside School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy that would provide funds to support educational programs and operations expenses not funded by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

West Valley School District Proposition No. 1

Educational Programs and Operations Replacement Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy to provide funding support educational programs and operational expenses not covered by the states.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value

West Valley School District Proposition No. 2

Technology and Facilities Improvement Capital Projects Replacement Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy to provide funding to support the district's modernization and technology upgrades, as well as other capital projects.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Ephrata School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace and expiring levy to provide funding for operational expenses and educational programs not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022: $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2023: $1.94 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2024: $1.99 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2025: $2.03 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Wahluke School District Proposition No. 1

Capital Levy for Health, Safety, Security and Infrastructure Improvements: This levy would provide funding for health, safety, security and infrastructure improvements in the district, including modernizing fire alarms and security systems, upgrading HVAC systems, providing additional classrooms and replacing roofs, among other things.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rates:

2022: $1.90 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2023: $1.86 per $1,000 of assessed property value

2024: $1.82 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Odessa School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy to help fund educational programs and operational expenses not funded by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rate:

2022: $2.04 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Odessa School District Proposition No. 2

Replacement Capital Levy for School Improvements: This levy would replace an existing levy to help fund health, safety, technology and energy efficiency improvements and modernization efforts for Odessa School District.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rate:

2022: $0.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Reardan - Edwall School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace an expiring levy to provide funding supporting operational expenses and educational programs not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rate:

2022 - 2024 (yearly): $2.00 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Sprague School District Proposition No. 1

Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy: This levy would replace expiring levy to help fund educational programs and operational expenses not covered by the state.

This would allow the district to levy a property tax at the following rate: