Dr. Raul Garcia launches campaign for next governor of Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — The race is on to be the next governor of Washington state. Dr. Raul Garcia launched his campaign in eastern Washington Monday at David's Pizza in Spokane, joining a growing list of candidates.

"I am asking for your support and to join me as I announce our campaign to become the next governor of the state of Washington," Garcia said.

Garcia, a Yakima emergency room physician, spoke about his plan to address homelessness in the state. A Republican, Garcia previously ran for governor in 2020, where he finished fifth.

Dr. Garcia's announcement comes just two weeks after Gov. Jay Inslee said he will not seek a fourth term.

Garcia received a B.S. in microbiology/immunology from the University of Miami and a doctorate of osteopathic medicine from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He served as a professor and assistant dean at the Pacific Northwest University of Health and Sciences and at Campbell University. During his 2020 campaign, Garcia directed the emergency medicine department at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

