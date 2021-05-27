Dalton Gardens narrowly avoids shutdown by offering promotion to lone remaining employee

Nearly every staffer for the small North Idaho city had quit because of bickering and inefficiency from elected leaders.

DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — The City of Dalton Gardens, Idaho may narrowly avoid near-total shutdown, after the city council approved a promotion for the city's lone remaining employee in an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.

There's been extreme animosity between the elected leaders of Dalton Gardens for some time now. Bickering between council members and the mayor has prevented the city from getting even seemingly basic things done, and caused a drain of staff.

In recent weeks, employee after employee announced they were leaving, essentially saying they weren't getting paid enough to deal with the inefficiency and personality conflicts.

On Wednesday, only deputy clerk Teresa Janzen remained at city hall keeping the lights on.

"She's the only one to pay bills. She's the only one to answer phones," said Mayor Dan Edwards. "So we need her, we really do. She processes all of our building permits. And without her here, we're going to be shut down."

But like the rest of the staff, Janzen too was out the door. Her last day as deputy clerk was Wednesday. But Edwards called an emergency meeting Thursday to try to keep her around, by offering a promotion to city clerk.

In that meeting, Janzen's value became immediately clear, as city leaders struggled to even run the session without her there to operate microphones and other technology.

A motion to offer the promotion was made by council member Aaron O'Brien and seconded by council member Ray Craft.

Discussion was dominated by council member Carrie Chase, who repeatedly raised various objections based on legal questions that the city's outgoing attorney basically said were not an issue.

After a few minutes of back and forth, a vote was eventually called, and everyone but Chase voted yes.

Edwards says Janzen has already accepted, though Janzen was not available Thursday to confirm this.

Edwards also said he's interviewed other candidates for the clerk role, and that Janzen is by far the most qualified.

"She's amazing talent, and its hard to find talent like her," he said. "She's going to do a great job."

The city is then expected to reopen when Janzen returns to work in her new role on Tuesday.

Still, there's a lot of work to be done to mend relationships if there's any hope of filling the other vacancies. Edwards says he's optimistic that can happen.

"Monday night was a very humbling experience for everyone involved," said Edwards, referring to a council meeting earlier in the week where hundreds of resident showed up to criticize city leaders for allowing the situation to spiral. "For people to recommend recalling, that hurts. That strikes to the backbone of you."

"I think that the council will start making better decisions, and start listening a little better," said Edwards. "So we just have to rebuild. We just have to rebuild our city back."