SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council unanimously voted for Betsy Wilkerson to fill the seat vacated by current Council President Breean Beggs.

Wilkerson was one of seven finalists for the position. She is the board president for the Carl Maxey Center, and a longtime local business owner, currently running Moore's Assisted Living.

The seat represents District 2, covering Spokane's South Hill.

Wilkerson becomes the council's only person of color, according to KREM's Casey Decker.

The list of over 30 applicants was narrowed down to seven by the council last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more reporting is completed.

