SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane mayor's race is approaching $1 million in political spending, but it's not the only local election where the money is pouring in.

The race for council president, between Breean Beggs and Cindy Wendle, has attracted nearly a half million in spending.

When it comes to regular donations, Beggs has 729 individual contributions totaling $122,568.37. Approximately 54 percent of those contributions are $100 are more.

Wendle has fewer individual donations but more money raised. Her 658 contributions add up to $177,272.28. About 76 percent of those are $100 plus.

In the last three elections, no candidate raised as much as either Wendle or Beggs already has, with just under three weeks still to go.

All that is still not including another enormous source of spending: independent expenditures. Groups can spend as much as they want to buy ads or other resources in support of candidates who may or may not even approve of the spending.

And this year, groups are spending big. And in this race, it's almost all on Cindy Wendle.

The Washington Realtors PAC has spent $140,478.70 on their own. That's been spent on digital ads, print mailers, and paid canvassers. The PAC gets its funding from Realtors Associations, mainly the national organization out of Chicago, but also state and local associations.

Another $20,327.56 has been spent on Wendle by the Concerned Taxpayers of Washington State, going mostly to digital ads. That group's money comes primarily from the owners of a westside trucking company, the Gordon family, and from the Weyerhaeuser.

Beggs has a comparably tiny amount of this form of support. The Alliance for Gun Responsibility has reported $850 spent. Their top donors include the Nordstrom family.

All told $462,118.92 has been spent on the council president's race in 2019.

The last three such elections combined totaled at most $317,680.52.

The precise figure is elusive because one of the candidates in 2007 filed under "mini-reporting" meaning they raised no more than $5,000 over the course of their entire campaign.

Ballots are in the mail this week; the general election day is November 5th.