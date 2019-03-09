SPOKANE, Wash. — Money is being spent in Spokane politics at unprecedented levels. And even though more money is going to the mayor's race, the contest for council president is seeing heavy spending too.

Both Breean Beggs and Cindy Wendle have already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Wendle has $98,997 in contributions as of the end of August. Beggs has $69,075.

That adds up to $168,072 in donations alone.

But, Wendle also has received another $80,679 in support through independent expenditures, an unlimited form of donation wherein groups can buy ads for candidates with or without their approval.

That means nearly a quarter million dollars has already been spent on the race for council president; the exact total currently rests at $249,805.

So how does that compare to recent elections?

In 2015, Ben Stuckart had raised $87,955 by August and his opponent John Ahern only $4,295.

Even by November, donors had spent $109,314, less than half of what's already been spent this year.

In 2011 it was a similar story.

Stuckart had $71,680 through August and Dennis Hession had $27,334.

By the general, $175,577 had been spent, only slightly more than the $168,072 that has already been spent in 2019 when you don't include the independent expenditures.

2007 saw comparatively almost no money being spent. In fact, one candidate filed under "mini-reporting," meaning they raised less than $5,000.

Donors have repeatedly indicated they see 2019 as an especially important election year in Spokane for a variety of reasons, perhaps chief among them housing.

The Washington Realtors PAC, by far the biggest spender, has said they're invested in Spokane politics this year because of the region's housing crisis.