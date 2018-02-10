SPOKANE, Wash. — Democratic congressional candidate Lisa is hosting two events in Spokane on Tuesday.

The “Lemonade with Lisa at the Falls” event will be held at Spokane Falls Community College outside of the library from 12 to 1 p.m. You can meet Brown while enjoying lemonade and donuts at that event.

Brown will also attend the Disability Issues Town Hall. That event will take place in Spokane’s Community Building from 4 to 5 p.m. The event is held exclusively for community members with disabilities, along with caregivers and service agencies.

Brown is the former Senate Majority Leader in the Washington House of Representatives and was most recently the Chancellor of Washington State University Spokane.

Former President Barack Obama released a new round of endorsement on Monday for candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections and Brown made the list.

"Today, I'm proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren't just running against something, but for something," Obama tweeted Monday.

RELATED: Obama endorses three Democrats in Washington midterm elections

Brown’s events come on the same day as Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Spokane. He will give a speech in support of U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: VP Mike Pence to speak at McMorris Rodgers fundraiser in Spokane

Jared Powell, spokesman for the McMorris Rodgers campaign, said the fundraiser is set for Oct. 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center. Pence is expected to speak between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $125 for a general admission ticket to $5,000 for a sponsor ticket, which includes a photo opportunity for two and two dinner tickets.

Previous fundraiser speakers for McMorris Rodgers includes Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, and California Rep. Devin Nunes.

RELATED: Mike Pence’s visit to Spokane will make him the eighth VP to visit the area

© 2018 KREM