BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little appointed Coeur d’Alene Pastor Tim Remington to the Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday.

He takes over the Legislative District 2B seat previously held by John Green. Green was expelled from the Idaho legislature after he was found guilty of defrauding the U.S. government.

Remington was shot six times at the Altar Church, where he is a pastor, in March 2016. He previously told KREM 2 he has nerve damage in his hands and lives in constant pain.

He is also the Director of Good Samaritan Rehabilitation, a faith-based addiction recovery program.

“I’m a preacher and will stay a preacher,” Remington said in a press release. “What an honor to serve this state.”

Remington’s term begins Tuesday and continues until the term of office expires after the general election.

“Pastor Remington’s experience will bring a valuable perspective to the Idaho Legislature,” Governor Little said in a press release. “I greatly appreciate all of the District 2 applicants for their willingness to serve in this position.”

