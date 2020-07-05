SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council president Breann Beggs spoke to KREM 2's Whitney Ward about the council's position on reopening Spokane before the rest of the state.

Beggs said he supports Mayor Nadine Woodward's mission to get Spokane's economy up and running once again - to a point.

"As long as the mayor agrees that the public health officer has the final word on when we're ready then we're in total agreement," Beggs said. "We want to reopen Spokane, but safely."

RELATED: Gov. Inslee's office clarifies: Spokane County could reopen sooner

Beggs said the council is focusing on ways to support citizens in the meantime.

"What council is going to talk about Monday is what are specific things we could be doing now until we get the go ahead? How do we get child care up and running? How do we get safety equipment? How do we get more testing kits so we can do everything we can? And then, when we've won enough with the virus that the doctor let's us go then we'll go robustly together," Beggs said.

When asked, Beggs said he's been hearing from many people that are anxious to reopen the city, and people who are facing financial troubles due to the pandemic. However, he's also hearing from people who are afraid of opening up too soon.

"I also hear from the people that are deathly afraid that they, or their loved ones will die if we open up too soon," Beggs said. "So we are hearing all of those conversations and all of those concerns, and just like the governor we're doing our best to balance it."

Beggs said he's been happy so far with the state and federal government's efforts to support people during the stay at home orders, however, many people haven't been able to access that help.

"It's not that things are OK, I'm not here to say that things are ok for people, I'm simply saying we have to do what we can together," Beggs said. "That's why we supported a moratorium on people getting evicted from their homes for not paying rent, for people getting their homes foreclosed on, or their businesses. We need a little space for people until those cash benefits catch up, but in the meantime we're working around the clock every day to get the virus under control, and get the economy back open."

RELATED: 33 million applied for US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit