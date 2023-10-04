CDA School Board to discuss policy requiring students to use bathrooms aligned with new state law

This comes after Gov. Brad Little signed the "Bathroom Bill," requiring schools to maintain separate restrooms and changing areas designated as male or female only.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho —

Last month, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1100, otherwise known as the “Bathroom Bill,” requiring schools to maintain separate restrooms and changing areas designated as either male or female only.



The bill, set to become state law on July 1, 2023, also lets a person who encounters someone of the opposite sex in a public school bathroom, locker room or sleeping quarters to sue the school district for $5,000 for each instance.



On Tuesday, the Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to discuss a bathroom policy which aligns with the new state law.



According to documents, the district will also provide reasonable accommodations, like single occupancy bathrooms for students who are unwilling to use a restroom assigned to their biological gender.



Tuesday's special meeting starts at 4:30 at the mid-town center meeting room.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.