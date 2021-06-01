Cathy McMorris Rodgers to Capitol protesters: 'Stop this now'

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, marching through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags.

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is asking protesters in Washington D.C. to "stop these attacks on Capitol Police."

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, marching through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Senators were being evacuated. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

Demonstrators fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building, not long after a huge rally near the White House during which Trump egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers had convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results but protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were being evacuated.

Photos from reporters inside the Capitol showed a group of protesters made it inside the building and were steps from the Senate Chamber where lawmakers were debating.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, McMorris Rodgers said, “Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now.”

Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021

On Tuesday, the congresswoman issued a statement saying she will "support the objections" to the Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud.

Congressman Dan Newhouse also condemned the violence in a tweet saying, "I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this need to stop immediately."

I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021