SPOKANE, Wash. – Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) filed for re-election on Tuesday.

McMorris Rodgers has been the U.S. Representative for the 5th congressional district since 2005.

She is the highest ranking Republican woman in Congress.

McMorris Rodgers has had an eventful 2 year term.

In July of 2015, McMorris Rodgers helped turn the Steve Gleason Act into law. It provided temporary relief to people with ALS and other diseases. Later in 2017, she helped pass the Steve Gleason Enduring Voices Act into a permanent change. It helps people with degenerative diseases get access to speech generating devices.

Back in 2016, rumors started swirling that then President-Elect was going to offer her the job of interior secretary, but that never came to fruition.

In February of 2017, many Republican members of Congress, including McMorris Rodgers, came under fire not holding enough in-person town halls, critics said. Constituents marched to her office at that time.

More recently, McMorris Rodgers held a town hall in Spokane Valley in late March. She talked about everything from filibusters, to the Second Amendment, to upgrading the nuclear arsenal.

She appeared on KREM 2’s morning show April 4 and took questions we had gathered from constituents. You can watch that here.

A recent poll showed her in a tight race with Democrat Lisa Brown, but still had McMorris Rodgers about six points ahead.

