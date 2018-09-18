The guest worker program has long been criticized by both parties.

That is certainly the case for Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) and former state senator and Washington State-Spokane Chancellor Lisa Brown (D).

The issue is critical in Eastern Washington because so many farmers and growers all across the state have struggled to find enough help to get their products to market. Often, crops sitting in fields and on trees way past their prime have to be sold at a cheaper price because there was no one to help harvest it on time.

Washington is one of the biggest agricultural states in the country, raking third behind Georgia and Florida when it comes to the number of temporary guest worker visas issued each year. But those agricultural jobs are getting harder and harder to fill -- which often translates to lost dollars for farmers.

Just last week, lawmakers on the Farm Bill Conference Committee said the nation is now in the fifth year of a severe recession in farm country, with no end in sight.

In October 2017, the Agriculture Guest Worker Act was introduced in the House of Representatives, but there has been little action on it since. Washington currently has no representation in the House Agriculture Committee.

So, what's it going to take to fix this problem? KREM 2 asked both Congressional candidates about their take on the issue. Here's what they had to say:

What specific legislation would you introduce this year, if any, to help Eastern Washington farmers have a ready supply of migrant workers, and to further encourage migrants to cross legally at those border control points?

Cathy McMorris Rodgers: Yes, this is a big priority, and I have been engaged on legislation for a workable Ag Guest Worker Program. It's very important for Washington state, for eastern Washington. We need between 80,000 and 100,000 people every year to help us pick our produce. And yet, the current program, the current Ag Guest Worker program will provide maybe 5,000 to 8,000. So this is part of the larger immigration debate that is taking place right now in the House. But I am a part of a group that is focused on making sure that we get a workable Ag Guest Worker Program.

What do you think needs to be done to improve that system?

Lisa Brown: So, what I'd like to see is a continuation of temporary worker programs. However, I don't agree with Rep. Newhouse's bill. He's in Central Washington. Some provisions of that bill, because I think it unfairly states that the agricultural workers have to always be in agriculture. So, we've got to meet workforce needs, and those go across the spectrum, of people who can help us meet those workforce needs, agriculture being really key here in eastern Washington. But I also think we have to give people paths to be legal. And if their status here is going on for months, turning into years, then they need to have a path forward to really becoming part of the community. And not being this segregated group. I don't think that's good for them, and I don't think it's good for us.

