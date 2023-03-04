Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers hosts town hall in Spokane Valley

Rep. Rodgers spoke on a wide range of issues, including fentanyl, banning TikTok and gun control.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Monday, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was in Spokane Valley hosting a town hall for voters.

A republican, Rep. Rodgers spoke on a wide range of issues, including fentanyl, banning TikTok and gun control. KREM 2 spoke with Rodgers after the town hall regarding her reaction to the recent school shooting in Nashville.

"Closing the loopholes and the background checks, I've supported that legislation," Rodgers said. "I'm supporting legislation that would open up a crisis line so that individuals could report anonymously if there's an individual of concern. I believe that we need to be smart. I've introduced technology to schools in eastern Washington that is really smart on detecting this kind of situation before it gets out of control."

Rep. Rodgers voted "no" against the most recent 2020 assault weapons ban in the house.

