Candidate for Spokane County Sheriff fired after internal investigation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputy Craig Chamberlin was fired from the Spokane County Sheriff's office Thursday, after an ongoing internal investigation.

According to current Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, Chamberlin was fired following an investigation that began in late 2021, after Chamberlin wrote a character reference letter for a man charged with possession of child pornography.

In a Facebook post, Chamberlin says that he did write a letter of reference for a man he knew through his daughter, but he didn't know the nature of their case against him or the charges he was facing.

Chamberlin wrote on Facebook that he believes that Sheriff Knezovich held a "subjective belief" he was not truthful during the internal investigation.

"I was terminated for an investigation I had no involvement with whatsoever," Chamberlin wrote in his post.

Sheriff Knezovich told KREM2 news that Chamberlin told two detectives with the Sheriff's office that he had been asked by a defense attorney to write a character reference. According to those detectives, Chamberlin said he knew the nature of the charges.

Chamberlin maintains that he "never lied during any part of the investigation and had no information as to what the case involved." He also says he didn't learn about the nature of the charges until almost two months after he wrote the letter on Sept. 5, 2021.

The Spokane County Sheriff's office confirms the internal investigation began in late October or early November. They have not confirmed an exact date to KREM2 news.

Chamberlin announced this week he was running for the seat Sheriff Knezovich is retiring from later this year. He is running against Undersheriff, John Nowels who still works for the department.

KREM2 spoke with Sheriff Knezovich over the phone Saturday evening. He said Chamberlin knew about the status of the internal investigation.

"He knew that the investigation was not going well for him when he filed to run for sheriff" said Sheriff Knezovich.

He continued that Chamberlin has had additional reprimands by the department in the past, including two separate disciplinary issues in 2021.