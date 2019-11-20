SPOKANE, Wash. — With six weeks left on his term, Ben Stuckart is informally leaving the council president's chair, which means he will no longer be running council meetings.

Council-president-elect Breean Beggs will now preside over those meetings. He'll direct discussion, enforce rules and call for votes as Stuckart has for the past eight years.

Stuckart will participate in meetings the way the rest of the council does. He'll also retain the rest of his duties.

It's a move Stuckart says is intended to help ease the transition from this council to the new one.

He says running his first meeting was an intimidating and pretty awful experience, so he wants to make sure Beggs is already in a rhythm come 2020.

Also, members of the public who want to antagonize Stuckart on his way out the door will have a harder time stirring conflict with Stuckart no longer running public meetings.

Stuckart says in the two decades of the council president position's existence, this is the first time the sitting president has done something like this.

It echoes the also-rare move taken by current mayor David Condon to give mayor elect Nadine Woodward a City Hall office, which was likewise intended to ease the transition.

