Breann Beggs won't seek re-election as Spokane City Council President

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council President Breann Beggs confirmed Friday he does not intend to seek reelection to his position. The announcement was made during Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson's event to launch her campaign for the position.

Beggs said he does not know what he will do next, but said he has ideas of what his future could look like.

"Some of you are asking, no, I don't know what I'm doing next, but I have several ideas," he said Friday. "We'll figure that out, but I promise you this, I am not retiring from the fight for change in this community. I'm just figuring out where the next big challenge is."

Elected as council president in 2019, Beggs started his city council career in 2016 as a council member. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the council, but went on to win reelection in 2017.

After winning the election for council president, Beggs helped appoint Wilkerson to his vacant council seat.

"I have no doubt Betsy Wilkerson will be the next city council president and she's been preparing for a lifetime to do this work for our community," Beggs said Friday. "I'm so excited that I recruited her originally to be on city council."

