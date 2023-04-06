Bill to strengthen privacy of health data passes legislature

The bill will now go to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for final approval.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would strengthen the privacy of health data in Washington state has passed both chambers of the Legislature, and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for final approval.

ESHB 1155, also known as the My Health, My Data Act, would establish consumer health data rights. These rights would allow Washingtonians the right to access, delete, and withdraw consent from the collection, sharing, or selling of their consumer health data.

The bill also would establish guidelines for how regulated entities and small businesses would give consumers the chance to exercise their rights on health data.

Last October, when the bill was introduced in a press release from the state attorney general's office, several examples of how Washingtonians' health data was left vulnerable to be shared with advertisers and other groups were included.

Period tracking apps can sell sensitive information about a woman’s late period or miscarriage to data brokers. Data brokers can link that information to her data profile, which is essentially for sale on the open market. Law enforcement from states with strict anti-abortion laws or anti-choice advocacy groups can purchase that data profile and use that information to prosecute women who had an abortion or miscarriage in another state.

Pregnant individuals sometimes contact or visit crisis pregnancy centers looking for reproductive health care services, only to find that they cannot receive an abortion at that facility. But while they are there, the crisis pregnancy center can collect and share the woman’s sensitive data with anti-abortion groups who can then target the woman with anti-abortion messaging and political ads.

Digital advertising firms can set up geofencing around health care facilities that trip when a person brings their cell phone or mobile device across the barrier. The individual can be bombarded with text messages and advertisements urging them not to seek reproductive or gender-affirming care.