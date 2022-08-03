Bill banning surgery, treatment for transgender youth passes Idaho House

If the bill becomes law, parents who seek treatment for their child could face felony charges and a life prison sentence.

IDAHO, USA — The state of Idaho is one step closer to banning gender affirmation surgery and hormone treatment for transgender individuals under the age of 18.

Bill 675 passed in the Idaho House Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 55-13. The bill still needs to pass in the State Senate and if it becomes law, parents who seek treatment for their child could face felony charges and a life prison sentence.

Preston Thompson’s daughter, Lynn, came out as transgender when she was 15.

“It was never a question on whether we were going to support our child or not,” Thompson said. “She knows the headwinds are against her.”

Representative Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) is sponsoring the bill and believes children should not be making permanent decisions about transitioning until they are 18.

“If we do not allow minors to get tattoos, smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, sign legal contracts, why would we allow them to make decisions to cut away healthy organs?”

House Rep. Ned Burns (D-Bellevue) said supporting the bill would essentially put a noose around the necks of transgender youth.

“Multiple trans individuals testified on the record to everyone in that committee that day, that had they not access to the healthcare that they had, that they would not have been there to testify, that they would have killed themselves,” Burns said.

Billy Burleigh testified in support of the Bill and said he regrets having gender affirmation surgery.

“Every time I looked in the mirror, I saw a man staring back at me,” Burleigh said. “I tried hard to resolve the conflict but I couldn’t. The bottom line, the therapist and the medical community was wrong in my case.”

Thompson’s daughter, Lynn, was unable to testify. Instead, she sent lawmakers an email.

“I got lucky to have access to trans care and have supportive family and friends. I do not believe I would be alive without it,” Lynn said.

Lynn’s family said she is not ready for surgery and they don’t know when that time will come. The 15-year-old said access to hormones and treatment are a necessity. Her family is standing strong, even willing to move out of the gem state.