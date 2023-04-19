Assault weapon ban passes Legislature, headed to Inslee's desk

Washington will become the tenth state to ban the sale of assault weapons in the United States.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A ban on the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons in Washington state has passed through the Legislature and is now headed to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk.

The House concurred with a floor amendment to House Bill 1240 that was added in the Senate, voting 56-42 to approve it. The amendment will allow gun manufacturers to sell inventory already in stock prior to Jan. 1, 2023, and only to out-of-state clientele for 90 days after the bill goes into effect.

The bill does not ban the possession of assault weapons and allows for ownership by law enforcement and military service members, with an exception in cases of inheritance.

Inslee and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson both took to social media to celebrate the passage of the bill, with Inslee tweeting, "WA does not and will not accept gun violence as normal. Banning the sale of assault weapons, our bill to enact training requirements and a wait period, and the bill to improve accountability of manufacturers and retailers will save lives."

With today’s historic final approval in the House, Washington will become the 10th state to ban the sale of assault weapons. Thanks to the tireless work of advocates, and the support of @GovInslee & sponsors @Strom_Peterson & @senpattykuderer #waleg — Attorney General Bob Ferguson (@AGOWA) April 19, 2023

Gun advocates have vowed to challenge the bill in court, arguing the ban violates the second amendment.

"The notion that you can solve all these problems or prevent all these crimes by infringing the rights of law-abiding citizens is nonsense," said Dave Workman in a previous interview with KING 5. Workman is with the Second Amendment Foundation, a nonprofit that supports gun rights. "I can absolutely guarantee that this is going to be challenged by one or more federal lawsuits because it violates the second amendment."

In states that have passed similar laws to HB 1240, litigation has followed.

In Oregon, Measure 114, approved by voters, is currently held up in court. That law bans high-capacity magazine sales and requires a permit for purchasing firearms.