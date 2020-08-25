Ammon Bundy files paperwork to run for Idaho governor

Bundy was banned from the Idaho Statehouse last year after he refused to leave the capital and had to escorted out on an office chair.

According to the Idaho Secretary of State's Office, Ammon Bundy filed as a Republican, with an Emmett P.O. box address, on Friday, May 21. He listed himself as his treasurer.

Ammon now joins Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, incumbent Governor Brad Little and four others who have filed for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

Bundy has not recorded any expenditures, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

McGeachin announced her candidacy on Wednesday. When incumbent Gov. Little spoke with KTVB for Viewpoint, his response to her announcement was a flat "Well, it's a free country."

While Gov. Little has been mum on if he will officially seek reelection in 2022, he has filed to run, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

No Democrats have filed to run for Idaho governor in 2022. One person has filed as unaffiliated.