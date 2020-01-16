BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House voted unanimously to expel a state representative Thursday afternoon, one day after he was convicted of a felony.

Rep. John Green, a Republican lawmaker from Post Falls, was convicted in a Texas federal courthouse Wednesday of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

House representatives voted 65-0 to remove Green from his seat. The vote came after House members spent several hours in a closed caucus.

Green said Wednesday after his conviction that he would not resign as a representative and planned to be back at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday to continue serving as a lawmaker.

He said that he plans to appeal his conviction and will have time to finish out his term in the Idaho Legislature before he is sentenced.

The case dates back to 2005, when Green was practicing as an attorney in Texas. According to prosecutors, Green's clients sent their profits into a trust account Green controlled, in order to avoid paying federal income taxes on the money.

Green was indicted in 2018.

Brian Kane, the Attorney General's Office assistant chief deputy, wrote in a letter to lawmakers that the felony conviction makes Green legally unqualified to hold the seat.

"Although Representative Green may be released from custody while his sentencing is pending, he remains convicted. Similarly, although Representative Green may appeal his conviction and be released from custody pending his appeal, he remains convicted," Kane wrote. "His conviction is only removed if an appeals court overturns it. Based upon Representative Green's conviction of a felony, he appears to have lost his qualifications for office."

But Kane, who wrote the letter in response to questions from Green's fellow representatives, added that it would be up to the Idaho House to vote to remove Green from office. The Idaho Constitution maintains that both the House and the Senate may remove a member "for good cause shown" with a two-thirds majority vote.

The assistant chief deputy also pointed to a section of state law that allows the House and Senate to determine their own rules of proceeding and judge the qualifications of its own members.

"Under Article III, § 11, the House is sole determinant as to whether 'for good cause' has been shown," he wrote. " An expulsion requires a 2/3 vote of the members. Article III, § 9 indicates that it is within the House's discretion as to how an expulsion within the House will occur."

A temporary replacement has been sitting in for Green in the Idaho Legislature during his criminal case.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little now appoints his permanent replacement.