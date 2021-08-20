'Family will be killed': Afghan refugees in Spokane share harrowing Taliban stories

Refugees that now call Spokane home explain how they escaped and what their families still in the Middle East say is happening under Taliban rule.

SPOKANE, Wash. — August 19 is no longer a day to celebrate. What should be Afghanistan's Independence Day is now a case of déjà vu for some refugees in Spokane.

Growing up in Afghanistan, Mohammad Ali didn't have any toys, he wasn't allowed to study and his family lived in fear of suicide bombers every day.

"My dad was killed by the Taliban," Ali said. "He was kidnapped when I was really young and he was killed by the Taliban."

His family knew they had to flee after Ali's father's murder. Now in Spokane, he watches helplessly as the same terror group took control of his homeland again.

"Every day the kids go out, their parents are really worrying because as soon as they go out, the parents are like, 'I don't even know if my kid is going to come back home or not.'" he added. "I'm really worried about women and children because they'll be the first target."

Ali's family members in Spokane are all women. They have are fearful of the changes the Taliban could bring to their family's lives, worried about a return to decades-old restrictions. One of the most common concerns is that the Taliban could once again ban education for women and girls. From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban prohibited women from getting an education as part of a number of restrictions on women’s rights.

Nearly two decades after the United States ousted the Taliban from Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, the U.S. is now rushing to get Americans out of the country.

The Taliban reached the capital city of Kabul on Sunday. They captured most of the country in a matter of weeks. The push happened as the U.S. withdrew most of its combat forces ahead of an August 31st deadline to do so. The White House defended the decision to proceed with the military withdrawal, noting it was part of a deal negotiated by the Trump administration.

"Banks are closed, schools are closed, government offices are closed, shops, stores, they are closed," another refugee said. "They cannot go outside, they're afraid and my family said Taliban are walking in the street. Family will be killed."

The female refugee wished to remain anonymous because the majority of her family is still in the country and she fears what the Taliban may do to them if they see her speak out. KREM 2 will refer to her as the woman throughout this story.

It is not just women and children being targeted. Afghan men are being shot for even holding up their countries flag on this holiday, she added.

"It's really hard for us to say Independence Day," she said while crying. "We cannot celebrate it. It was a very bad day for us.

Viral videos and pictures show people trying to escape from the capital Kabul by holding onto an American military airplane. The US Air force announced many citizens died from falling to the ground, but Ali said some understood the risk they were taking.

"They know that they're gonna fall and die, but rather die like that then killed by Taliban," he said. "They don't see anything in their future, so they don't have any future."

The woman had previously begged her family to leave in 2015 when she did, she said. They had said they couldn't because it was their homeland and they have lives and businesses there. She speaks on the phone with them at least three times a day, and they say it is starting to get bad.

Her sister has a five-year-old daughter. The daughter heard at daycare that the Taliban was going to come in and kill them. Now, her young niece is crying, doesn't have control of her bladder and can't sleep out of fear, she said.

This horrific situation could have been avoided, the refugees said.

"I think there was a better way to handle this situation," Ali said. "If we would have handled it better, I don't think what we have right now would have happened. I think it is not a bad idea to bring the troops back to the country."

Former President Donald Trump agreed to a temporary truce with the Taliban back in Feb. 2020. A U.S. official said the agreement for a seven-day "reduction in violence" would bring American troops home from Afghanistan and end 18 years of war. This truce was ridiculed by national and international politicians for Trump's "negotiations with terrorists."

A senior Afghanistan official told CBS News a premature withdrawal could embolden the Taliban to continue violent attacks back in Nov. 2020.

"God forbid, Afghanistan will once again become the safe haven for international terrorists," the official said.

Troops started coming home beginning May 2021, a date the Trump administration had previously negotiated for the 3,000 Americans.

"It would have been good if they stayed there for while," the woman said. "At least Taliban couldn't attack Kabul "a little bit more, at least element couldn't attack Kabul, the capital, or most of the other big cities or provinces. It brought negative effects on Afghanistan."

The president of Afghanistan left the country on Sunday after Taliban leaders tried negotiating a transfer of powers. He left his people to sink, while he flew away, Ali said.

In a press conference held by the Taliban on Aug. 17, a Taliban spokesperson said, “We are guaranteeing all of [women’s] rights within the limits of Islam.”

"I don't think you can you can trust the Taliban with whatever they are saying," Ali added. "So [I'm asking] for Washington, and all the United States, to help us out and help all the people and bring them to the countries that they can live in."

A small group of Afghans has already arrived in the area, but more are headed here soon, Refugees Connections Spokane (RCS) Executive Director Kathryn Garras said.

"My only message is that we can help as many people as we can to evacuate them from Afghanistan, and give them a second chance to live," Ali added.

Washington state takes 8% of the countries Special Immigrant Visa refugees, Garras added. She estimates that the state could see 200 more individuals arriving at resettlement areas over the next few weeks.

For individuals that want to support Afghan arrivals, RCS first wants to

encourage people to have a warm and welcoming attitude. People can also

help by donating to RCS or by signing up to volunteer with the organization. RCS provides long-term support to refugees and immigrants.

For families still in Afghanistan, Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) can seem pretty complicated. Click here for how to fill out the application. You can also reach out to Refugees Connections by emailing them or by calling them at 509-209-2384.

Today is Independence Day in Afghanistan, but some refugees in Spokane say it's not worth celebrating.



I spent the day with Afghans, learning how they escaped and what their families still in the Middle East say is happening under Taliban rule.



Only on @KREM2 at 10/11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/j6Lp56ZgqV — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) August 20, 2021