SPOKANE, Wash. — With less than a week until the November 5th general election, political ads are inundating the airwaves and internet.

The candidates running for Spokane city council president, Breean Beggs and Cindy Wendle, have a variety of spots across platforms.

So how accurate are the claims made in those commercials?

Cindy Wendle

One of Wendle's ads has attracted special attention.

It opens with the candidate's voice over various video saying "I love Spokane. It's where I raised my family and run our business. But lately, I don't recognize it."

The shot on the screen at the end of that sentence shows a homeless camp, appearing to provide evidence of Spokane's homeless problem.

But that video isn't of Spokane at all. It's Baltimore, as was first reported by the Spokesman-Review.

The video is stock footage from a Maryland-based company, and according to the caption, filmed near Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles.

Wendle told KREM she knew the footage wasn't of Spokane, and that she and her team purposefully chose to use the stock video because Wendle didn't want to risk the safety of her film crew by visiting a real Spokane camp.

She says the footage is still reflective of the issues we're facing here.

The ad goes on to say "crime and open drug use take more of our city and our citizens every day."

As Wendle says that, a graphic appears on screen reading "drug related crimes up 33%" citing a news report.

The station which authored that report in early October has said Wendle used the number out of context in her ad.

Specifically, the number in question applies only to downtown, not citywide.

And furthermore, according to the Spokane Police Department, the figure isn't an actual reported statistic.

It was a projection generated by the downtown sergeant, based on the number of arrests his officers had made so far in the year compared to last.

Wendle says the number is still reflective of the experience Spokanites have downtown.

But, whether crime is up or down basically comes down to what stats you use. Are you looking at specific neighborhoods or citywide? All crime or specific types? And are you looking at reports or arrests?

All of those variables mean you can sort of make the stats say whatever you want.

That pertains too to an ad from Breean Beggs.

Breean Beggs

One of his spots begins with Beggs saying "Spokane is safer. We've reduced crime by over 15 percent this year."

That number is easier to pin down. It's the citywide data from the latest COMPSTAT report.

Specifically, that report says overall crime is down 16.55 percent compared to this time last year.

But again, crime stats are never as straightforward as we'd like them to be; there's just so many variables.

Beggs goes on to explain the way crime has been reduced is "by hiring more police and pairing them with social workers."

Both claims are easily verified.

Beggs was a backer of the levy that raised property taxes to pay for more police, which was approved by Spokane voters. In addition, the last two city budgets have included money for ten new hires each year.

It is worth mentioning that although the council has been providing more money, that doesn't necessarily mean more cops on the streets. That's because, at times, officers might leave the department faster than new ones can be hired.

When it comes to the social workers, there's been a well-documented program to get them in patrol cars. Specifically, those workers are mental health clinicians. And to be clear, right now there are only a handful that rotate with various officers; it's not like every cop has a social worker with them at all times.