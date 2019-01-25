SPOKANE, Wash. — Activists are planning to rally in downtown Spokane on Friday evening to support an end to the government shutdown.

The "Stop the Shutdown Rally" sponsored by the Spokane Regional Labor Council will begin at 4:30 p.m. at 10 N. Post St.

“Every day that this pointless government shutdown drags on, hundreds of thousands of working people are denied a paycheck and millions lose the vital government services we deserve. America’s working families are looking o the President and our Congressional leaders to bring an end to this debacle,” the labor union wrote on its website.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, 40 people said they were attending the rally and almost 200 people said they were interested in attending.

Recent congressional candidate Lisa Brown, who also served as the former Senate Majority Leader in the Washington House of Representatives and Chancellor of Washington State University Spokane, tweeted about Friday’s rally.

“Spokane Regional Labor Council says ‘Putting people back to work is #1 Priority’ Please help them with a RT – Friday is Rally to End the Government Shutdown!” Brown wrote on Twitter several days ago.

The government shutdown entered its 35th day on Friday. Republican and Democratic leaders have remained at odds over President Donald Trump’s demand that a compromise to end the shutdown include money for a border wall.

Friday marks the second time that thousands of federal workers have missed a paycheck.

