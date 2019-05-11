SPOKANE, Wash. — As of election eve, Spokane county workers have received roughly 90,000 ballots for the 2019 general election.

Spokane County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin expects when all is said in done, more voters will participate in this election than did in 2015, the last time the Spokane mayor's race headed up the local ballot.

"Hopefully we'll get a bunch more [ballot], about 25 thousand over the next couple of days," said McLaughlin.

The current turnout rate hovers around 27 percent, but staff expect that could be well above 35 percent by tomorrow.

Though that's not a particularly impressive stat in its own right, the elections office has been seeing a rare level of interest for a year when only local candidates are on the ballot.

"There is advertising going on in those races, and the public awareness [is up] and they want to vote on that," said McLaughlin. "So there is interest out there."

In fact... with more than $1 million spent on the mayor's race alone, and all the ads that go with that, many people who can't even vote on that office are engaged.

"Even people that live in the county and not in the [are] city calling, [saying] I want to vote for the mayor," said McLaughlin.

So, if you're wondering why your ballot doesn't have the mayor on it, it's probably because you're outside city limits.

Candidates who lagged in the primary will need a big increase in turnout in order to pull off an upset. It's certainly happened before; current mayor David Condon came back from a 25 point deficit to win in 2015.

County staff say they are expecting a sizeable bump in voters for November compared to August.

And if you break it down by council district, district two, which encompasses the South Hill, is currently seeing the highest turnout, as is often the case. That could potentially be good news for the more liberal candidates, though that's not always the case.