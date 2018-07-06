SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who reportedly stabbed a juvenile in Colbert last month.

According to police, four juveniles went to Mountainside Middle School between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

One of the boys said he forgot his cell phone in the car and ran back to the car to retrieve it. As he opened the car door, and unknown person attacked him from behind, pushing the boy into the driver’s seat.

The suspect punched the victim and stabbed him three times – once in the arm and twice in the abdomen.

Fortunately, the injuries were not life-threatening and the victim did not need immediate medical attention.

Police are describing the suspect as older, possibly an adult male with facial hair, wearing khaki pants or shorts and a dark gray hoodie.

Police believe the suspect was walking on E. Day Mt. Spokane Rd. and fled north from the parking.

The victim was not able to provide any other details regarding the suspect or why the suspect assaulted him.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone in the public can identify the man, who was captured on video surveillance. Police are also asking the residents in the area to review their security systems for video footage between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. for any potential video of the suspect or the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Detective Marc Melville at (509) 477-3325, or the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 477-2240.

© 2018 KREM