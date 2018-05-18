At 7:32 a.m. CT Friday, police and EMS dispatch calls went out in response to a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The KHOU11 Investigates team scoured these transmissions and truncated them to paint a picture of the urgent emergency response.

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting. The suspected shooter is in custody and another person of interest is being questioned.

Authorities are urging caution after discovering explosive devices on and off the Santa Fe High School campus where the deadly shooting took place.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that eight to 10 people were killed in the shooting at Sana Fe High School. The Santa Fe Police Chief later said there were fewer than 10 fatalities.

The Santa Fe school district confirmed "injuries" in a statement on Facebook but provided no other details.

