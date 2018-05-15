CUMBERLAND, Wis. - Well played, class of 2018. Well played.

A senior prank done by students at Cumberland High School was so good even the local police had to give them a shout out.

Photos shared by officers shows a vehicle that appears to have crashed into the side of the high school. But on closer inspection, it's only a half of a car, likely from a junk yard, sitting next to a black tarp and surrounded by bricks.

The windows of the car were decorated with messages saying, "C-ya May 19, 2018!" and "CHS Class of 2018 We're Bustin Out."

Cumberland High School students went above and beyond with their senior prank.

Cumberland Police Department

In a post on its Facebook page, the Cumberland Police Department wrote, "Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018 on your senior prank. Congratulation (sic) Class of 2018 on one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen. Congratulations to all the seniors who are graduating."

According to the school district, the "accident" was set up right outside the principal's office.

The school district notes, the prank did not damage school property in any way.

The post on the police department's page has been shared more than a thousand times.

