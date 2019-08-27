OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — Police in Ocean Shores issued an AMBER alert Tuesday for a child believed to be taken by his non-custodial father.
Thomas Cooper allegedly took the 5-year-old boy from his grandparents home during a heated argument, police said.
Cooper and the child left the home on Duck Lake Drive SE at about 10:30 a.m.
Cooper has a history of suicide attempts and threats as well as reported untreated mental health issues, police said.
Cooper is described as a 50-year-old white man with brown hair and eyes, 5'6'' and 165 pounds. The child, Timothy Cooper, is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, about 50 pounds. Police are working to get a photo of the boy.
They are believed to be in a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with Washington license plate BQR9567. The SUV also has a trailer hitch.
If you see them, contact Ocean Shores police or dial 911.
