Sasha, an 8-month-old pit bull, was sitting outside of her Stockton, California, home Sunday, June 3 when flames began to engulf the apartment building. Sasha's owner, Nana Chaichanhda, and her baby were inside.

The quick-thinking dog jumped into action, alerting Chaichanhda about the fire before she even realized the blaze herself. The fire eventually destroyed most of the four-plex, but not before Sasha helped get her family out.

"June 3, 2018, I was awaken by my pit bull pup Sasha banging and crying at my backyard door. Little did I know, Sasha would become my hero," Chaichanhda wrote on a GoFundMe page intended to raise money after losing her home in the fire.

