ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A pilot is dead after their twin-engine plane crashed in a farmer’s field near Ellensburg on Thursday evening, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

When law enforcement responded to the area two miles south of the city, they confirmed that the sole occupant of the plane was dead. Law enforcement notified the FAA and Kittitas County Coroner.

The cause of the crash and cause of death are not known at this time. The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin notifications are made.

The only circumstances reported are that the pilot appropriately communicated his take-off and direction from Bowers Field in Ellensburg just a few minutes before the crash was reported.

Kittitas County Undersheriff Clayton Myers said, on behalf of the sheriff’s office, that “our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot’s family, friends and the aviation community for their loss.”