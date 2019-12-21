A 25-year-old Pierce County deputy was killed early Saturday while responding to a domestic violence incident in Parkland.

The victim has been identified as Deputy Cooper Dyson, who served with the force since 2018.

Deputy Dyson was rushing to aid his fellow officers responding to a domestic violence call around 3 a.m.

The 911 caller reported that a young child had been assaulted and there were multiple weapons inside the home.

Just after the two responding deputies arrived at the residence, they radioed that they were fighting with the suspect and needed backup.

As Deputy Dyson was enroute to help, the deputies on the scene continued to reported they believed the suspect was trying to access a shotgun in the house.

Moments later, a passerby reported a vehicle had crashed into a nearby commercial building. That vehicle was driven by Deputy Dyson, who died at the scene.

Sheriff Paul Pastor said, “This is a tremendously sad loss. Our Deputy was responding to help other Deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our deputies face.”

Deputy Dyson was married, had a two-year-old child and his wife is pregnant with their second child.