The Humane Society of the United States is working to move hundreds of animals impacted by Hurricane Michael. More than 200 adoptable dogs and cats from Florida arrived in Seattle on Friday.

Ahead of the animals' arrival, volunteers gathered at Boeing Field. Seattle Humane, PAWS, The NOAH Center, and MEOW Cat Rescue were on hand to help.

Jessica Charlton with Seattle Humane is originally from Florida. She has been in touch with a shelter affected by the hurricane.

"It sounds like they have just been running around at 150 percent," said Charlton. "I've seen a lot of posts about driving animals through the night to get to other shelters."

Laura Follis is the Director of Communications for PAWS, and said some shelters are overwhelmed.

"Especially in a disaster, there are more displaced animals. There's just a lot going on," said Follis.

In Florida, shelters are scrambling to make room as lost or displaced pets keep showing up. There are also shelters with no electricity or running water, according to the Humane Society. That's why hundreds of animals are making cross-country journeys to shelters with more space.

"We are all a different piece of the puzzle," said Follis.

The Humane Society of the United States coordinated and funded the transport, and local shelters are using donations to help care for the animals. The rescued cats and dogs will soon be up for adoption.

