Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen is not one to shy away from social media. On Monday afternoon, Allen put out a series of tweets promoting Initiative 1639 – Safe Schools, Safe Communities – in Washington State.
Allen also issued a personal statement on the gun safety initiative.
“Initiative 1639 is a reasonable and necessary measure that will improve the safety of our schools and our communities, which is why I have contributed a million dollars to the campaign.
I hope people throughout the state will support the campaign, so that we can qualify and pass this important initiative into law.”
According to the website gunresponsibility.org, the initiative proposes raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21, requiring enhanced background checks and firearms safety courses and promoting safe storage.
Allen has donated $1 million towards the campaign.