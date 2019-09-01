Several parents at Sheridan Elementary said they are concerned after finding an RV parked behind the school with bags of trash and human waste around it.

Marilou Dawson is one of the parents who filed a police report about the vehicle she said has been parked outside the school for more than two weeks.

“There’s bags of trash in front of it. There’s human waste coming out on the ground. I was shocked and disgusted when I drove by and saw the puddle underneath it,” she said.

The vehicle is parked outside of a fence adjacent to the school’s playground and is next to the sidewalk where children exit the school buses to enter the school.

When she drops off her grandchild, Dawson said she makes sure to take her to the front door to avoid the waste near the sidewalk.

“Our schools should be safe, and this is definitely a safety hazard for the children walking by it,” Dawson said.

Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane said Code Enforcement is scheduled to visit the property on Tuesday evening to try and locate the vehicle’s owner.

Feist said the department should be starting cleanup either the same day or over the following couple of days.