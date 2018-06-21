BOISE - A Boise woman is sharing her inspiring story that is touching the hearts of people all over the country.

Doctors told Anna Soens that she would never walk again, but she's proved them wrong.

Not only does she walk, she's the first paraplegic woman to successfully climb Mount Hood in Oregon.

Anna is now hoping her story will encourage others to get out there and accomplish their dreams.

They say you can do anything you put your mind to -- and that's exactly what 29-year-old Anna Soens just proved.

"It was just trial and error, kind of brainstorming and testing it out and tweaking things along the way," said Anna.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Anna became the first paraplegic woman to successfully climb Mount Hood.

“I guess it's just my way of returning to the only life I've ever known and finding new ways to get back outside,” said Anna.

But as you can imagine, the quest to climb the 11,000-foot mountain was anything but easy.

The Boise woman broke her back in a rock climbing accident two years ago.

"I fell from about 35 feet and crushed T-12 in my back and my wrist," said Anna.

Doctors told her she would never walk again -- let alone, climb a mountain.

"A couple of months later that it really hit me that this was permanent and it was my life now,” said Anna.

But that didn't stop her.

“Before the injury, I was a field wildlife biologist, I was paid to hike and camp every day, so it was about as different of a lifestyle change as I could imagine,” she said.

So with the help of her friends and family, Anna says she spent the last year training and preparing for the climb with her dad.

A climb, the two of them had been dreaming about for years.

“I spent a lot of time working out in the gym, trying to get my legs strong. On weekends, I'd travel to Oregon where I've got a lot of friends and we'd train,” said Anna.

Anna and her dad climbed Mount Hood in two days. What was once a dream has now become a reality.

"It was pretty special to stand on the summit with him," she said.

Now, Anna is helping others with physical disabilities.

“Since being injured, I've realized that the bar is set really low. People don’t expect as much from me anymore and so by sharing what we've been doing, I’m hoping to push those boundaries a little bit and make people realize that they can do more than what they thought what other people think they can do,” said Anna.

So what's next for Anna?

She's now getting back into bike season and focusing on spending time with her friends.

© 2018 KTVB