Panhandle Health District reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Northern Idaho and the latest surge hits the state

IDAHO, USA — The Panhandle Health District reported 254 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 deaths attributed to the virus, on Tuesday.

That brings the death total in the PHD to 373, with nine of those under the age of 50, according to the PHD website. Five were in the 40-49 age group, two were in the 30-39 bracket and two were 18-29. Most of the deaths, 313, were people age 70 and older.

The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Kootenai County stands at 254.

The county's total case count is 21,949, which is 13% of its population. It has 2,404 active COVID-19 cases, which is 1.4% of its population, per PHD's website. The death rate in Kootenai County attributed to the coronavirus is .15%.

The state, meanwhile, reported 1,226 new cases and 32 coronavirus deaths, bringing the total of Idaho cases to 221,389 and deaths to 2,363. The website said that as of Aug. 30, 302 people in Idaho were hospitalized because of COVID-19.