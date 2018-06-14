Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton military personnel and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard employees spent hours sheltering in place after a suspicious package was discovered near the base around 11:45 a.m this morning.

Naval Base Kitsap spokesman Jake Chappelle said Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians determined the package did not contain an explosive, as investigators had been concerned about.

However, Navy fire and emergency services are still inspecting it out of concern the package potentially contains hazardous materials.

"The safety of our people is our top priority and we are committed to providing them with the safest working environment," said Capt. Alan Schrader, NBK commanding officer. "We have experts investigating the situation with the confidence to minimize the chances of similar actions against our people and equipment."

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is still investigating the incident.

After the package was discovered, personnel at the shipyard and base were told to go indoors, shut windows and doors and turn off fans, heating and air-conditioning units in their buildings.

Bremerton police blocked off downtown streets while the incident was being investigated, including Pacific Avenue running south to the ferry terminal, at noon until the yellow tape and road blocks were removed around 3:30 p.m.

After suspending ferry service this morning during the investigation, Washington State Ferries resumed running the Bremerton to Seattle route with a 4:15 p.m. departure out of Bremerton with the Hyak and a 4:15 sailing with the Kaleetan from Seattle.

Kitsap Transit resumed fast ferry service as well with the 3:55 sailing out of Seattle.

Navy Region Northwest spokeswoman Sheila Murray said this morning's incident was unrelated to a scheduled security exercise held at Bremerton's Naval Avenue Gate this morning from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

An individual was taken out of the shipyard this morning by ambulance for a serious medical condition, but for a reason unrelated to the ongoing investigation, a Navy official said.

