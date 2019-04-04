SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement is top of mind for many people, especially after the shooting of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, a Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy and a Kittitas Police officer in recent weeks.

Community members across the inland northwest are donating their time and money to help the families impacted.

Many people in our area say they're getting calls from the 'National Police Support Fund.' The name of the organization sounds like it will benefit members of law enforcement directly, but it turns out that may not be the case.

"They will make those calls timely to pry on a person's emotions in hope to solicit a donation which isn't going to any law enforcement agency," said Officer John O'Brien.

The callers will often call you soliciting donations to organizations, including the Spokane Police Department, these people often act as though they are local when they really are not.

We found out the calls many people in Spokane received came from an organization called the "National Police Support Fund," in some cases the operator asks for personal information and asked callers if they want to support officers and their families.

These calls can be a little deceiving, online they describe themselves as a "grassroots political organization that is committed to aligning the interests and needs of police officers with the public's issues and concerns within the national political process."

I called back the local (509) number and it did not exist, I even sent the National Police Support Fund an e-mail and did not hear back.

The Better Business Bureau did an investigation and learned National Police Support Fund reported about $61,000 in contributions and nearly $47,000 in expenses for the first half of 2017. The expenses involved payment for professional fundraising services, not for families of fallen officers. The investigation could not determine who is behind the National Police Support Fund or details on how the group intends to spend its donations.

"Unfortunately, Spokane is hit by a lot of phone scams," Officer O'Brien said.

Spokane police will never call and ask you for money, however, the Spokane's Police Foundation raises money for youth programs, but even they won't solicit money.

"They are a legitimate organization they are a 501(c)3 non-profit, they are not going to call you over the phone either to ask for donations," he explained.

In an open letter to the BBB, the National Police Support Fund said they are not a charity scam, instead, they're a political organization.

"The National Police Support Fund is neither a 501(c)3 nor a 501(c)4 organization, but rather a political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. We are focused on ensuring that police officers are adequately supported within our political system. As a 527 political organization, we are a compliant and recognized nonprofit by the IRS; however, the BBB did not find this adequate for their "investigation."

BBB offers the following advice to consumers solicited for contributions to nonprofit groups:

• Learn all you can about an organization before contributing. Ask for printed documentation on how much of your contribution will be used for program services and how much will go for fundraising and management expenses.

• Most tax-exempt nonprofits are required to file what are called 990 report forms with the Internal Revenue Service every year. Potential donors can view these reports by going to guidestar.org.

• Whenever possible, donate directly to an organization and not through a fundraising telemarketer or a direct mail solicitation. That helps insure that most of your contribution goes directly to the organization.

• When dealing with a charity, check with BBB for a BBB Charity Review. For a charity to receive BBB accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising.